WESTVILLE — The Westville boys basketball team scored 19 points in overtime to get a 69-51 win over North Vermillion on Tuesday.
Kamden Maddox had 19 points for the Tigers, while Drew Wichtowski had 17, Cole Maxwell had 16 and Quentin Bina added seven points.
Cody Tryon had 17 points to lead the Falcons, while Dalton Thomas had 12 points, Jerome White had nine and Carter Edney added seven points.
The Falcons will face West Vigo on Saturday, while the Tigers will host Tri-County next Tuesday.
