WATSEKA — The Westville and Hoopeston Area boys basketball teams put on a show at the Watseka Holiday Tournament on Tuesday.
The teams played four overtimes in the fifth-place game of the tournament with the Tigers winning 67-64.
Drew Wichtowski had 23 points to lead the Tigers, while Kamden Maddox had 15 points with three points in the fourth overtime, Landen Haurez had 14 points and Zach Russell had nine.
Anthony Zamora scored 34 points and had 10 rebounds for the Cornjerkers. Zamora tied the single-game scoring record. Kendrick Sigerill had 14 and Preston VanDeVeer and Trenton Montez each had seven.
Haurez and Zamora were named to the All-Tournament team. The tournament was won by Kankakee Bishop McNamara, who beat Milford 60-49 in the title game.
At Watseka
Westville 67, Hoopeston Area 64
Westville (67) — Zach Ruselll 2 3-4 9, Ethan McMasters 0 0-0 0, Landen Haurez 4 6-12 14, Drew Wichtowski 8 3-6 23, Cade Schaumburg 1 0-0 3, Matthew Darling 2 1-2 5, Kamden Maddox 6 1-2 15. Totals: 17 14-26 67.
Hoopeston Area (64) — Wyatt Eisenmann 0 0-4 0, Owen Root 1 0-0 2, Treton Montez 3 0-0 7, Preston VanDeVer 2 1-2 7, Mason Rush 0 0-0 0, Anthony Zamora 12 9-9 34, Kendrick Sigerill 7 0-0 14, Ethan Steiner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 10-14 642.
Westville;6;15;18;13;0;0;10;5;—; 67
Hoopeston;11;14;11;16;0;0;10;2— ;72
3-point field goals — Westville 9 (Wichtowski 4, Russell 2, Maddox 2, Schaumburg); Hoopeston Area 4 (VanDeVeer 2, Montez, Zamora). Total fouls — Westville 14, Hoopeston Area 24. Fouled out — Haurez, Montez, Zamora. Technical fouls — none.
