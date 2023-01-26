WESTVILLE — The Westville boys basketball team held on to beat First Baptist 47-43 on Thursday.
Landon Haurez had 18 points to lead the Tigers, who were up 23-17 at halftime, while Kamden Maddox had 12 points and Drew Wichtowski added 10 points.
Bryson Harris had 13 points for the Knights, while Jeremiah Watson had 12 and Josiah Watson added 11.
The Tigers will face Oakwood on Monday.
At Westville
Westville 47, First Baptist 43
First Baptist (43) — Bryson Harris 5 1-2 13, Jeremiah Watson 5 0-0 12, Jay Van Nelson 1 0-0 2, Jake Cummings 1 0-0 2, Eli Epling 0 0-0 0, Joseth Davis 0 0-0 0, Josiah Watson 5 1-1 11, Landon Fromm 1 0-2 3. Totals: 18 2-5 43.
Westville (47) — Zack Russell 1 0-0 3, Landon Haurez 6 6-8 18, Kamden Maddox 6 0-1 12, Ethan McMasters 0 0-0 0, Cade Schaumburg 0 0-0 0, Drew Wichtowski 4 1-2 10, Easton Barney 1 2-2 4. Totals: 18 9-13 47.
First Baptist;9;8;15;11;—;43
Westville;13;10;15;9;— ;47
3-point field goals — First Baptist 5 (Harris 2, Watson 2, Fromm);Westville 2 (Russell, Wichtowski). Total fouls — First Baptist 15, Westville 8. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.