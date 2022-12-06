MILFORD — The Westville boys basketball team rallied late, but could not get the win on Tuesday against Milford in a 50-44 defeat.
Kamden Maddox had 22 points for the Tigers, who had 20 points in the fourth quarter, while Zack Russell, Easton Barney and Cade Schaumburg each had six points.
Adin Portwood and RJ Mann each had 14 points to lead the Bearcats, while Gavin Schunke had nine points and Payton Harwood had six points.
The Tigers will play Heritage on Wednesday.
At Milford
Milford 50, Westville 44
Westville (44) — Zack Russell 2 0-0 6, Landon Haurez 1 1-2 4, Kamden Maddox 8 2-2 22, Ethan McMasters 0 0-1 0, Cade Schaumburg 2 0-0 6, Drew Wichtowski 0 0-0 0, Easton Barney 2 2-5 6, Aiden Skinner 0 0-0 0, Matthew Darling 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 5-9 44
Milford (50) — Sawyer Laffoon 0 5-6 5, Beau Wright 0 0-0 0, Carson Shields 0 0-2 0, Gavin Schunke 3 0-2 9, RJ Mann 4 2-4 14, Drake Potter 0 0-0 0, Payton Harwood 3 0-0 6, Adin Portwood 5 4-4 14, Tevon Longest 1 0-1 2. Totals: 16 11-19 50.
Westville;6;9;9;20;—;44
Milford;10;16;13;111;— ;50
3-point field goals — Westville 9 (Maddox 4, Russell 2, Schaumburg 2, Haurez); Milford 7 (Mann 4, Schunke 3). Total fouls — Westville 13, Milford 9. Fouled out — Barney. Technical fouls — none.
