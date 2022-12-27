KANSAS — The Westville boys basketball team started play in the Tri-County Holiday Tournament with a 29-26 loss to Martinsville.
Kamden Maddox had eight points to lead the Tigers, who were down 15-13 at halftime, while Cade Schaumburg and Zach Russell each had five points and Landen Haurez added four points.
The Tigers will try to regroup on Wednesday with games against Deland-Weldon at 9 a.m. and Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at 4:30 p.m.
