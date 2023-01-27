Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: January 27, 2023 @ 10:11 pm
WATSEKA — The Westville boys basketball team got past Watseka 47-45 on Friday.
The Tigers will face Oakwood on Tuesday.
