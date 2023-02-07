WESTVILLE — The Westville basketball team broke away from Schlarman Academy in the second quarter and went on to win 58-27 on Tuesday.
Drew Wichtowski had 27 points to lead the Tigers, who were up 18-11 after the first quarter, but outscored the Hilltoppers 22-9 in the next two quarters to pull away, while Landon Haurez and Kamden Maddox each had seven.
Peyton Kuemmerle had 11 points for Schlarman, while Jerrius Atkinson and CL Dye each had six and Jerry Reed added four.
The Tigers will travel to Armstrong-Potomac on Friday, while the Hilltoppers will play Oakwood on Friday.
At Westville
Westville 58, Schlarman 27
Schlarman (27) — Jerry Reed 1 1-4 4, Jerrius Atkinson 3 0-0 6, Ricky Soderstrom 0 0-0 0, Peyton Kuemmerle 4 1-2 11, CL Dye 3 0-0 6, Marquis Davis 0 0-0 0, Anthony Dye 0 0-0 0, Mark Lohmann 0 0-0 0, Jordan Chiroyil 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 2-6 27
Westville (58) — Zack Russell 0 2-2 2, Landon Haurez 3 0-0 7, Kamden Maddox 3 1-2 7, Ethan McMasters 0 0-0 0, Cade Schaumburg 1 0-0 2, Trice Setser 1 0-0 2, Drew Wichtowski 8 9-10 27, Easton Barney 1 0-0 2, Matthew Darling 1 1-2 4, Aiden Skinner 2 0-0 5, Preston Wright 0 0-0 0, Tyler Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 13-16 58.
Schlarman;11;3;6;7;—;27
Westville;18;9;13;18 ;— ;58
3-point field goals — Schlarman 3 (Kuemmerle 2, Reed); Westville 5 (Wichtowski 2, Darling, Skinner, Haurez). Total fouls — Schlarman 9, Westville 7. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — Haurez.
