VILLA GROVE — The Westville boys basketball team fought to overtime, but outscored Villa Grove 14-1 for a 62-49 win on Friday.
Drew Wichtowski had 23 points for the Tigers, while Landon Haurez had 16 and Cole Maxwell added 15.
The Tigers will play Milford on Tuesday.
At Villa Grove
Westville 62, Villa Grove 49
Westville (62) — Landen Haurez 8 0-0 16, Will Terry 0 0-2 0, Drew Wichtowski 7 9-11 23, Bryce Burnett 1 0-0 2, Luke Johnson 0 0-0 0, Cole Maxwell 4 6-6 15, Quentin Bina 1 2-2 4, Kamden Maddox 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 17-21 62.
Villa Grove (49) — Harrison 5 2-3 14, Clodfelder 3 1-6 7, Stevens 1 0-0 2, Rund 4 0-0 9, Zimmerman 1 2-2 4, Dowher 1 0-0 2, Smith 5 1-3 11. Totals: 20 6-14 49.
Westville;7;16;16;9;14;—; 62
Villa Grove;9;18;14;7;1;— ;49
3-point field goals — Westville 1 (Maxwell); Villa Grove 3 (Harrison 2, Rund). Total fouls — Westville 13, Villa Grove 16. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.