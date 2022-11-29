KANSAS — The Westville boys basketball team hit the road and got a 42-31 win over Tri-County on Tuesday.
Drew Wichtowski and Landon Haurez each had 11 points for the Tigers, who outscored Tri-County 14-5 in the fourth quarter, while Kamden Maddox added eight points.
The Tigers will return home to face Villa Grove on Friday.
At Kansas
Westville 42, Tri-County 31
Westville (42) — Zack Russell 1 1-2 3, Landon Haurez 2 7-12 11, Kamden Maddox 3 2-3 8, Ethan McMasters 1 1-3 3, Cade Schumburg 0 1-1 1, Drew Wichtowski 4 3-6 11, Easton Barney 1 1-2 3, Matthew Darling 1 0-1 2, Aiden Skinner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 16-30 42.
Tri-County (31) — Tyler Venhanken 1 0-0 2, gage Cox 1 1-2 4, Jacob Smith 3 3-5 11, Carter Phillips 1 0-0 3, Braxton Buckler 1 3-5 6, Clay Kibler 0 0-0 0, Tyler Hutchison 1 1-2 3, Kinzee Lee 1 0-0 2. Totals: 9 8-14 31.
Westville;5;14;9;14;—;42
Tri-County;10;8;8;5;— ;31
3-point field goals — Tri-County 5 (Smith 2, Cox, Phillips, Buckler). Total fouls — Westville 20, Tri-County 19. Fouled out — McMasters, Verhanken, Hutchison. Technical fouls — none.
