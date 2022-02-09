HOOPESTON — Watseka senior guard Jordan Schroeder scored 9 of his game-high 22 points in the second quarter as the Warriors claimed a 55-39 victory over the Hoopeston Area Cornjerkers in Vermilion Valley Conference boys basketball.
The Warriors turned a deficit into a 29-19 advantage with a 18-point second quarter led by Schroeder, who also had 8 points in the third quarter.
Hoopeston Area senior Ben Brown had a team-high 14 points for the Cornjerkers, while junior Anthony Zamora added 13 in the losing effort.
Watseka 55, Hoopeston Area 39
Watseka (55) — Hagen Hoy 1 0-0 3, Evan LaBelle 0 0-0 0, Hunter Meyer 6 0-0 12, Jordan Schroeder 7 4-4 22, Myles Lynch 0 0-0 0, Jobey Grant 2 0-0 6, Dane Martine 6 0-1 12. Totals: 22 4-5 55.
Hoopeston Area (39) — Nick Hofer 2 1-1 6, Anthony Zamora 6 1-1 13, Preston Van de Veer 0 0-0 0, Mason Rush 0 1-2 1, Owen Root 2 0-0 5, Ben Brown 6 1-2 14. Totals: 16 4-6 39.
Watseka `11 `18 `15 `11 `— `55
Hoopeston Area `12 `7 `9 `11 `— `39
3-pointers — Watseka 7 (Schroeder 4, Grant 2, Hoy 1). Hoopeston Area 3 (Hofer 1, Root 1, Brown 1). Total fouls — Watseka 8, Hoopeston Area 11. Fouled out — none.
Records — Watseka 14-11 overall, 6-3 in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Hoopeston Area 8-18 overall, 2-6 in the VVC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.