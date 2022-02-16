DANVILLE — The Danville High School boys basketball team hosted the Watchfire Shootout on Saturday and played one of those teams that were there on Tuesday.
The Vikings played Normal West in Big 12 Conference action and lost to the Wildcats 71-56
"We had a chance to see Normal West on Saturday at the Shootout against Chicago Orr, so we knew how well they played," Danville head coach Durrell Robinson said. "They shoot the three real well and do a great job of penetrating, so our goals were to eliminate the threes and keep the man out front."
The Vikings' strategy started to work out well as they were down 31-27 at halftime, but the Wildcats came back to outscore the Vikings 40-22.
"In the first half, we did a good job of that and it was one of our better halves as far as man to man defense and we were down by four," Robinson said." The same things that had happened all year came out in the second half. We get changes to cut it to two and we miss a layup or fail to make simple plays that add up and that is what happened in the second half."
Martez Rhodes led the Vikings with 16 points, while O'Shawn Jones-Winslow had 12 points and freshman JaVaughn Robinson had 11 points.
"JaVaughn has been great. He's a mature player for his age and he is never rattled," Robinson said. "He has such a a bright future and I am glad he is getting this experience to start his career."
Robinson said that with a team filled with young players, getting experience this regular season has been the key.
"We pride ourselves in getting better. Almost every player has gotten better and we focused on skill development," Robinson said. "They finally got a chance to play and experience is the best teacher. Now everyone is 0-0 and we can focus on just being the better team."
The Vikings will start IHSA Class 3A playoff action on Wednesday against Mahomet-Seymour at Mahomet at 7:30 p.m.
"There are another team that played in the Classic and we got a chance to see them as well," Robinson said. "They are another great fundamentally sound team that plays well with each other. We are going to have our hands full with them, but we are going to to try to be the best team on that day."
At Danville
Normal West 71, Danville 50
Normal West (71) — Jason King 1 0-0 3, Jamarcus Webb 3 2-2 9, Jono Edmondson 2 4-5 8, Jesse Kozlovsky 2 0-0 4, Issac Demosthenes 4 1-1 9, Logan Sluder 3 2-2 10, Kylen Smith 0 0-0 0, Max Ziebarth 7 1-6 16, Aiden Geraty 0 0-0 0, Tanner Cupples 2 1-2 5, Jordan Cherry 0 0-0 0, Caden Soucek 0 0-0 0, James Albritton 0 0-0 0, Gavin Camp 3 0-0 9. Totals: 27 11-18 71
Danville (50) — JaVaughn Robinson 5 0-0 11, Rudy Nichols 0 0-0 0, Martez Rhodes 6 3-4 16, O'Shawn Jones-Winslow 5 2-2 12, Jaivion Smith 1 0-0 3, Terrion Gouard 0 0-2 0, Jonathan Ireland 2 1-1 5, Anthony Gouard 0 0-0 0, Bryson Hinton-Perez 0 1-2 1, Tohani Jones 0 0-0 0, Quentin Ablinger 1 0-0 2, Dozier 0 0-2 0. Totals: 20 7-13 50.
Normal West;17;14;19;21;—;71
Danville;12;16;8;14 ;— ;72
3-point field goals — Normal West 6 (Sluder 2, King, Webb, Ziebarth, Camp); Danville 3 (Robinson, Rhodes, Smith). Total fouls — Normal West 12, Danville 18. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
