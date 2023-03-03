DELPHI, Ind. – When looking at the chances of a team to do well, most of the time the physical and mental abilities of the players is key, but there is another factor and it showed itself in an IHSAA 2A Sectional 38 semifinal.
The Covington Trojans (12-13) traveled to Delphi to play against Carroll (21-4) and confidence certainly played its part in the outcome – a 64-38 win by the Cougars.
The game began with neither team seemingly very confident, as there were plenty of poor passes along with shots that not only missed, but also missed the rim and the glass.
Two minutes into the contest, the only thing in the scorebook was two fouls on Karver Fye of the Trojans, the second of which came on a missed Carroll shot where Fye attempted to block out the shooter, but was whistled for the foul.
Almost three minutes into the game, Carroll made a lay-up, but just seconds later, Austin Stein would put the Trojans ahead by hitting from beyond the arc for a 3-2 score – the sole lead for Covington on the night.
The Cougars then wrapped a pair of treys around a putback by Coye Ferguson to take an 8-5 lead, but Duncan Keller made a driving lay-up to pull the Trojans within a point.
It was then that the confidence factor changed as Covington missed several open looks – shots that head coach Evan Morgan said were good shots – while Carroll was aggressively attacking the basket, making what might be called “Globetrotter” passes and shots.
“If we make some of our shots early, they probably don’t take those shots, “Morgan explained. “Once they did, they gained confidence for the rest of the night.”
Covington trailed 15-7 after one quarter and Carroll went on a 7-1 run to open the second.
The Trojans were still cold from the field, with Dane Gerling getting the lone point in that span with a free throw.
Ferguson broke the drought with a tip in and a jumper off a pass from Gerling, but the Cougars had doubled the Trojans at 24-12 on the way to at 25-12 halftime total.
“I think we played the best defense we have all year,” Morgan said. “Anytime you can hold a team like Carroll to only 25 points [in a half] you’ve done well.
“Unfortunately for us, we just couldn’t make a basket,” he said.
The Trojans did begin to shoot a little better as the second half started.
They got a pair of threes, one each by Keller and Ferguson, along with a putback by Gerling, but the team was still down 33-20 midway through the third quarter.
Covington had a chance to be closer, but not only were they missing from the field – shooting 28 percent for the game and 15 percent from three-point range, they were only 4-for-11 from the free throw line.
Carroll continued to expand their lead, being up by 18 at 42-24 when the third quarter expired.
In the fourth period, the Cougars started hitting from beyond the arc, netting three three-pointers in the first six minutes before putting in their reserves for the final two.
Covington got a putback by Evan Valdez, a steal and lay-up by Fye, a late three from Keller and a pair of free throw from Gerling that made the final 64-38 as Morgan also went to his bench in the last portion of the contest.
“When you play your best defense, it’s frustrating when the ball doesn’t go in,” Morgan said, “but it doesn’t matter how well you play defense if the ball won’t go through the hoop.”
Morgan concluded by saying he was proud of how well the team did this year, noting that the squad lost several seniors from the previous team and that this group was playing their best ball going into the sectional.
Greg Flint is a freelance writer/photographer for the Commercial-News. He can be reached at: gfphoto@gfphoto web.com
