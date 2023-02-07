Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing later in the day. High 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain. Becoming windy late. Low 42F. ESE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.