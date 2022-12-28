BROADLANDS — Success has started with defense for the Salt Fork Storm.
In 11 victories to open the 2022-23 boys basketball season, no team has scored more than 45 points on Salt Fork and eight of them have managed 37 or less.
On Tuesday in the BSN Classic at Heritage High School, Salt Fork held conference opponents, Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Armstrong-Potomac, to a combined 59 points as the Storm posted victories of 64-32 over the Buffaloes and 73-27 over the Trojans.
“We have played really good defense,’’ said Salt Fork senior Blake Hettmansberger. “We have stuck to defense this season and with good defense, it leads to good offense.
“When we force turnovers, it leads to easy, fast-break points.’’
That was definitely the gameplan on Tuesday against Armstrong-Potomac.
The Storm turned 20 defensive steals into 31 points as Hettmansberger and Blake Norton combined for 10 of those steals.
“We got into the passing lanes really well,’’ said Salt Fork coach Andrew Johnson. “I don’t have the exact numbers, but our defensive deflections had to be super high. We did a really good job of getting those deflections and that led to those steals leading to easy baskets on the offensive end.’’
Not only did the deflections lead to steals and easy baskets, but they also contribute to the overall team morale, according to Hettmansberger.
“When we play good defense, we tend to get a whole lot of energy from everyone on the floor and the guys on the bench,’’ he said. “We got a lot of energy from our defense.’’
Armstrong-Potomac senior Collin Asbury was basically the only offensive option for the Trojans (3-7) as he scored a game-high 21 points, while the rest of his teammates were held to 6 points on 2-of-18 shooting from the field.
“Asbury is a really good basketball player that can score inside or outside,’’ Johnson said. “There is not one thing that he can’t do. I thought Blake Hettmansberger did a great job on him and team-wise, we did a good job of making things difficult for him.’’
While Hettmansberger was a defensive catalyst for the Storm (11-0), taking care of things on the offensive end was Norton and senior Garrett Taylor as they combined for 40 points.
Norton scored 18 of his team-high 20 in the first half, while Taylor had 18 of his team-high 20 in the second and third quarters. Both seniors were an impressive 8-of-11 from the field and Taylor had a game-high 12 rebounds.
“The kids are really connected right now, they have good chemistry and they are playing well together,’’ Johnson said. “Their most important quality is the really unselfish play.
“The biggest thing that I’ve appreciated this season is their collective efforts. We haven’t relied on one guy to do it in any game. We’ve had seniors playing like seniors.’’
In the first game on Tuesday, Taylor and Norton combined to score 35 points as the Storm defeated the Georgetown-Ridge Farm Buffaloes 64-32.
With the two victories on the first day, Salt Fork put itself in a position to advance to the championship bracket on Thursday.
“I realizing that we have played conference teams in the first two games, but it’s still a matter of us wanting to play better in every game,’’ Johnson said. “With five games in three days, we are going to find out if we can do it with tired legs.’’
In Tuesday’s other games at Heritage, Armstrong-Potomac defeated Heritage 41-33 as Asbury had a game-high 20 points for the Trojans.
The host Hawks bounced back to beat the Georgetown-Ridge Farm Buffaloes 72-63.
Heritage (3-8) had five players in double figures with Rylan White coming off the bench to score a team-high 15.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm (2-8) had four players in double figures as Aaron Maquet had a game-high 18, followed by Cameron Steinbaugh with 17, A’Jhon Watson had 16 and J.J. Hall finished with 10 and a team-high 14 rebounds.
Action in the BSN Classic continues on Thursday at both Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin High School and Heritage High School.
