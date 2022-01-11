WATSEKA — Georgetown-Ridge Farm's Cale Steinbaugh scored 40 points with 24 points in the second half as the Buffaloes beat Watseka 70-55 on Tuesday.
Kaden Mingee had 13 points for the Buffaloes, while Cameron Steinbaugh had eight points and Jace Bina added four points.
At Watseka
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 70, Watseka 55
Geo-RF (70) — Jace Bina 2 0-0 4, Cameron Steinbaugh 3 2-2 8, Cale Steinbaugh 16 6-6 40, Kaden Mingee 3 5-5 13, Logan Hummel 0 0-0 0, Bryson Pigg 1 0-0 2, JJ Hall 1 1-2 3. Totals: 26 14-15 70.
Watseka (55) — Hagen Hoy 3 0-0 9, Braiden Walwer 3 2-3 8, Evan La Belle 0 0-0 0, Hunter Meyer 4 0-0 10, Jordan Schreoder 6 0-0 15, Brayden Ketchums 1 0-0 2, Austin Marcier 0 0-0 0, Tucker Milk 1 0-0 2, Myles Lynch 0 0-0 0, Jobey Grayer 2 0-0 5, Dane Martin 2 0-1 4. Totals: 21 2-4 55.
Geo-RF;9;15;25;21;—;70
Watseka;11;11;10;23;—;55
3-point field goals — Geo-RF 4 (Cale Steinbaugh 2, Mingee 2); Watseka 9 (Hoy 3, Schroeder 3, Meyer 2, Graver). Total fouls — Geo-RF 6, Watseka 13. Fouled out — Meyer. Technical fouls — none.
