ST. JOSEPH — Back-to-back tournaments in the first two weeks of the high school basketball season meant the Oakwood Comets had nine games in 13 days.
Everything was just perfect for Oakwood over the first eight games, but in Saturday’s championship of the Toyota of Danville Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden, the Comets ran into the St. Joseph-Ogden Spartans buzzsaw.
Senior forward Ty Pence, a Illinois State signee, scored a game-high 33 points as the fourth-rated Spartans raced past the Comets 66-31.
“I told them before the game that if you would have said we would be 8-0 to start the season, I would have taken it,’’ said Oakwood coach Jeff Mandrell. “Overall, I’m happy with the way that we have started this season.
“We have played so much these first two weeks that we’ve only had two practices. So, I just reminded them that this was only one game and we will get better.’’
Junior guard Brody Taflinger, who was named to the all-tournament team, acknowledged that the team is very happy to start the season with an 8-1 record.
“We have surprised ourselves a little bit, but not a whole lot because we know what we are capable of doing this season,’’ he said. “It’s been tough playing so many games in a row, but I think we did well.’’
Oakwood was trying to win its second tournament title of the season as the Comets started the season winning the Tri-County Thanksgiving Tournament with a 5-0 record.
St. Joseph-Ogden (4-0) made sure any thoughts of another title for Oakwood were eliminated in the game’s first four minutes as the Spartans went on a 15-0 run to start the title game.
“We knew coming in that St. Joe was state-ranked and playing on their home court,’’ Mandrell said. “So, that we were definitely a big underdog. We would have liked to have played better, but this is still a good learning experience.’’
The Comets didn’t help their cause making just 10-of-34 shots from the field, including just 1-of-12 from 3-point range.
“Not shooting well made it look worse,’’ Mandrell said. “Early on, we didn’t do a very good job of moving the ball. But I thought we got better and we started taking some good shots — they just didn’t go in.’’
Meanwhile, St. Joseph-Ogden not only shot better from the field 23 of 57 (40 percent) but the Spartans also pulled down 17 offensive rebounds leading to 24 second-chance points.
“Some of that is their athleticism and some of it is their quickness,’’ Mandrell said. “If we get a chance to play them again, there are a lot of things that I hope we do differently.’’
Taflinger finished with a team-high 13 points, while senior Dalton Hobick had nine points for the Comets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.