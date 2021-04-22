DANVILLE — Danville's Tevin Smith and Nathaniel Hoskins were each named among the elite of Class 3A on Thursday.
Smith was named to the All-State second team while Hoskins was named to the honorable mention team.
Smith, who is going to Cal-State Fullerton and was an Class 4A honorable mention last season, averaged 20.2 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists for the Vikings, who went 7-5 as a team. Smith also reached 1,000 career points in his career.
Hoskins also reached 1,000 points in his career this past season and averaged 19.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the team.
