DANVILLE — The Danville boys basketball team found themselves down early in Saturday's game against Urbana 9-0 in the first quarter.
The Vikings would battle back, but the hole they dug was not enough in the end as the Tigers won 62-55 in Big 12 Conference action.
"Even in the introduction of the game, Urbana was ready to play," Danville coach Durrell Robinson said. "They went up 9-0 early and that shows who was ready to play and who wasn't, so they were more focused and intune and wanted to win the game."
Danville would go on to take a 14-12 lead at the end of the first, but Robinson said if it the fight was at the beginning, it would have been a different game.
"We showed some fight and determination and I like that, but we shouldn't have to show that to get out of a hole," Robinson said. "We didn't give up, but there were plays that we didn't complete. It was the little things that I call Winning Plays and we didn't make enough Winning Plays."
Ja'Vaughn Robinson had 20 points to lead Danville and helped keep the Vikings in the game, but the Tigers took over the lead in the second quarter and was take the lead over 10 points at times.
'He probably needed an ice pack for putting us on his back," Durrell Robinson said. "He played well and the effort was there. I felt he was attacked, but he fought hard and did what he was supposed to do."
Jonathan Ireland had 11 points, while O'Shawn Jones-Winslow had six points before fouling out with two minutes in the game with the Vikings only down five points.
"O'Shawn has to do a better job as team captain to pick and choose when he fouls so they don't add up and lead him to his situation. He played hard, but we are a lot better with time."
The Vikings were coming off a 58-50 loss to Peoria Manual on Friday. Jones-Winslow had 15 points, while Ireland had 14, Larkin had nine and Ja'Vaughn Robinson added eight. Even with that, Durrell Robinson said the quick turnaround was not an excuse for Saturday's play.
"My thing is that you can make excuses or you can make ways and I choose to make ways, so there is not excuse," Robinson said. "If you are ready to play basketball, you are ready to play basketball."
Malcolm Morris had 19 points for Urbana, while Manny Jones had 11 points Gedeon Kapanho and Kyree Johnson each had 10 points."
Danville will play Rantoul on Monday to finish the weekend of action.
"We can't do anything about today's game now, give credit to Urbana because they played well and hopefully, we will be ready for Rantoul and won't have to dig out of a hole," Robinson said.
Durrell Robinson was wearing a suit and sneakers as part of the NABC Coaches Vs. Cancer event. Robinson will also be wearing a suit an sneakers in Monday's game.
"It's a nationwide teaming up of coaches for the NABC, which I am a part of," Robinson said. "We are doing this for a week to raise awareness for cancer and help those who are fighting cancer and those who lost loved ones to cancer. We are bringing awareness to it."
After Monday's game with Rantoul, the Vikings will return to Big 12 Conference play on Friday with a home game against Bloomington.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.