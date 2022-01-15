PEORIA — Senior forward Jamauri Winfrey scored 10 of his game-high 22 points in the third quarter as the Peoria Richwoods Knights overcame a first-half deficit to beat the Danville Vikings 63-39 in a Big 12 Conference boys basketball contest on Friday night.
Winfrey, who only had 6 points at halftime as Richwoods trailed 25-23, caught fire in the second half, scoring 16 of his team's 40 points in the third and fourth quarters.
The Knights (11-6 overall, 3-2 in the Big 12) outscored the Vikings 22-4 in the third quarter to turn their deficit into a 16-points lead (45-29).
Danville, which falls below .500 for the first time this season at 6-7 overall and 2-3 in the Big 12, built an early lead behind seniors JJ Miles and Martez Rhodes, as they shared team-high scoring honors with 14 points each.
In the first half, Miles and Rhodes combined 20 but in the third quarter, Richwoods held them scoreless and they scored just four points each in the fourth quarter.
Danville was scheduled to play Chicago Perspectives/Leadership on Sunday at the Chicago Marshall MLK Shootout, but that event has been cancelled.
The next game for the Vikings will be next Friday at home against the Champaign Centennial Chargers.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
At Peoria
Peoria Richwoods 63, Danville 39
Danville (39) — Martez Rhodes 6 2-2 14, JJ Miles 6 0-0 14, O'Shawn Jones-Winslow 2 0-0 4, Javion Smith 0 1-2 1, Jonathan Ireland 2 0-2 4, Anthony Gouard 0 0-0 0, Bryson Hinton Perez 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 2-4 39.
Richwoods (63) — Javon Brewer 3 0-0 8, Marquel Newsome 3 0-0 8, Carlos Beck 1 0-0 2, Jared Jackson 0 2-2 2, Wade Jackson 1 0-0 2, Micahel Womer 1 0-0 3, Jaylen Brown 2 0-0 4, Jeremiah Welch 3 2-2 8, Jamauri Winfrey 11 0-0 22, Tim Smith 1 0-0 2. Totals: 27 4-4 63.
Danville `16 `9 `4 `10 `— `39
Richwoods `11 `12 `22 `18 `— `63
3-pointers — Danville 2 (Miles 2). Richwoods 5 (Brewer 2, Newsome 2, Womer 1). Total fouls — Danville 10, Richwoods 15. Fouled out — none.
Records — Danville 6-7 overall, 2-3 in the Big 12 Conference. Richwoods 11-6 overall, 3-2 in the Big 12 Conference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.