MILFORD — The Schlarman boys basketball team had a tough time with a Milford team that was on fire all game.
The Bearcats hit a school-record 18 3-pointers as they beat the Hilltoppers 89-42 on Friday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Andrew White had 29 points with a school-record nine 3-pointers for Milford, ho had a 40-25 halftime lead and outscored Schlarman Academy 49-17 in the second half, while Adin Portwood had 22 points.
Caleb Kelly had 15 points for the Hilltoppers, while Jason Craig had 11, Jerry Reed had seven and Aiden Gallagher added four points.
The Hilltoppers will try to recover Tuesday against Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
At Milford
Milford 89, Schlarman Academy 42
Schlarman (42) — Jerry Reed 3 0-0 7, Ricky Soderstrom 0 0-0 0, Owen Jones 1 1-2 3, Peyton Kuemmerle 0 0-0 0, Jason Craig 4 2-2 11, Chris Brown 1 0 0-0 2, Aiden Gallagher 2 0-0 4, Caleb Kelly 7 0-0 15, Damian Linares 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 3-4 42.
Milford (89) — Iver Krogstad 0 1-2 1, Sawyer Laffoon 1 0-0 3, Andrew White 10 0-0 29, Carson Shields 0 0-0 0, Gavin Schunke 1 0-0 3, RJ Mann 2 1-2 6, Payton Harwood 1 0-0 2, Will Teig 4 0-2 8, Carter Borgers 1 0-0 3, Adin Portwood 7 4-4 22, Nicholas Warren 2 1-2 5, Tevon Longest 1 0-0 2, Solol Fougerat 2 0-0 5. Totals: 32 7-12 89.
Schlarman;10;15;15;2;—;42
Milford;20;20;23;26;—;89
3-point field goals — Schlarman 3 (Reed, Craig, Kelly); Milford 18 (White 9, Portwood 4, Laffoon, Schunke, Mann, Borgers, Fougerat). Total fouls — Schlarman 14, Milford 9. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — Linares
