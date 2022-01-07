DANVILLE — The Schlarman Academy boys basketball team hung tough with Watseka on Friday, but the Hilltoppers lost 55-46.
Jason Craig had 21 points for the Hilltoppers, while Caleb Kelly had 12 and Chris Brown added seven.
The Hilltoppers will face Judah Christian on Monday.
At Danville
Watseka 55, Schlarman Academy 46
Watseka (55) — Hagen Hoy 1 0-0 3, Evan LeVelle 1 0-0 2, Hunter Meyer 7 3-4 18, Jordan Schroeder 5 2-2 14, Tucker Milk 1 0-0 2, Tobey Grant 4 1-2 11, Dave Martin 2 1-2 5. Totals: 21 7-10 55.
Schlarman (46) — Jerry Reed 2 0-0 4, Ricky Soderstrom 0 0-0 0, Owen Jones 1 0-0 2, Jason Craig 9 2-2 21, Chris Brown 3 1-3 7, Aidan Gallagher 0 0-0 0, Caleb Kelly 5 2-2 12. Totals: 20 5-7 46.
Watseka;21;5;16;13;—;55
Schlarman;14;10;10;12;— ;46
3-point field goals — Watseka 6 (Grant 2, Schroeder 2, Meyer, Hoy); Schlarman 1 (Craig). Total fouls — Watseka 10, Schlarman 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
