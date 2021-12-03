ST. JOSEPH — The Schlarman Academy boys basketball team fell to host St. Joseph-Ogden 76-48 at the Toyota of Danville Classic.
Jason Craig had 11 points for the Hilltoppers, while C. L. Dye and Chris Brown each had nine points, Owen Jones had seven and Jerry Reed and Caleb Kelly each had six points.
The Hilltoppers will face LaSalette Academy on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in the fifth place game. LaSalette beat Watseka 48-45 on Friday.
Also, Oakwood will face Georgetown-Ridge Farm for third place at 4 p.m. St. Joseph-Ogden will take on Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond at 5:30 p.m. in the championship game.
At St. Joseph
St. Joseph-Ogden 76, Schlarman Academy 48
St. Joseph-Ogden (76) — Brazelton 0 0-0 0, Jacob 1 0-0 2, Carter 1 0-0 2, Taylor 2 0-2 4, Smith 4 2-2 12, London 2 0-0 5, Wayland 0 2-2 2, Grimsley 1 0-0 3, Trimble 0 0-0 0, Ochs 0 0-0 0, Atwood 0 1-2 1, Pence 9 7-12 27, Ingram 7 3-3 18. Totals: 27 15-23 76.
Schlarman (48) — Jerry Reed 1 3-4 6, C.L. Dye 4 1-4 9, Ricky Soderstrom 0 0-0 0, Owen Jones 3 1-2 7, Jason Craig 5 1-2 11, Chris Brown 4 1-7 9, Caleb Kelly 3 0-0 6, Damian Linares 0 0-0 0, Jamarrea McNeal 0 0-0 0, Aiden Gallagher 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 7-19 48.
SJO;14;20;17;22;—;76
Schlarman;13;9;13;13;— ;48
3-point field goals — St. Joe-Ogden 7 (Smith 2, Pence 2, London, Grimsley); Schlarman 1 (Reed). Total fouls — St. Joseph-Ogden 19, Schlarman 16. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
