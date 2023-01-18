GILMAN — The Schlarman Academy boys basketball team hit the road and lost 60-27 to Iroquois West.
CL Dye had 13 points, while Jerry Reed had 12 for the Hilltoppers, who will face Tuscola on Saturday.
January 19, 2023
