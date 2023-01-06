WATSEKA — The Schlarman boys basketball team were able to beat Watseka 43-31 on Friday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
CL Dye led the Hilltoppers with 16 points, while Jerry Reed had 12 points and Jerrisu Atkinson added 12 points.
The Hilltoppers will face Hoopeston Area on Tuesday.
At Watseka
Schlarman Academy 43, Watseka 31
Schlarman (43) — Jerry Reed 5 2-3 12, Jerrius Atkinson 4 1-3 9, Ricky Soderstrom 1 0-0 2, Peyton Kuemmerle 1 0-0 2, CL Dye 7 0-1 16, Jamerrea McNeal 1 0-2 2. Totals: 19 3-9 43.
Watseka (31) — Hagen Hoy 1 2-2 5, Quinn Starkey 3 0-1 9, James Newell 0 0-0 0, Evan La Belle 0 0-0 0, Tucker Milk 3 1-1 8, Myles Lynch 1 0-0 2, Payton Schaumburg 0 0-0 0, Dane Martin 3 1-3 7. Totals: 11 4-7 31.
Schlarman;13;12;4;14;—;43
Watseka;9;10;8;4 ;— ;31
3-point field goals — Schlarman 2 (Dye 2); Watseka 5 (Starkey 3, Hoy, Milk). Total fouls — Schlarman 8, Watseka 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
