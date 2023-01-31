GEORGETOWN — The Schlarman Academy boys basketball team scored 20 points in the fourth quarter and was able to beat Georgetown-Ridge Farm 60-56 on Tuesday.
CL Due had 24 points for the Hilltoppers, while Jerry Reed had 18, Jerrius Atkinson had 12 and Peyton Kuemmerle added six.
Cameron Steinbaugh had 20 points for the Buffaloes, while JJ Hall had 13, Aaron Maquet had 12 and Jase Latoz added eight.
The Hilltoppers will play Cissna Park on Friday, while the Buffaloes will take on First Baptist on Friday.
