DANVILLE — The Schlarman Academy boys basketball team jumped out to a good lead and hung on to beat Chrisman 58-46 on Tuesday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Caleb Kelly had 25 points for the Hilltoppers, who had a 19-9 first quarter lead and got it up to 50-33 after the third quarter, while Jerry Reed had 13, Jason Craig had 10, Chris Brown had five and Aiden Gallagher added four.
Karson Lewsader had a game-high 27 points for the Cardinals, while Colton Brazelton had nine points.
Schlarman will travel to Milford on Friday.
At Danville
Schlarman Academy 58, Chrisman 46
Chrisman (46) — Ace Daniels 0 0-0 0, Jake Alexander 0 0-0 0, Tristian Lincoln 0 0-0 0, Karson Lewsader 11 5-10 27, Lincoln Snedeker 0 0-2 0, Marion Cronkhite 1 0-2 3, Colton Brazelton 3 2-3 9, Ryan Miller 1 1-2 3, Garrett Wells 0 0-1 0, Connor Taylor 0 4-6 4. Totals: 16 12-26 46.
Schlarman (58) — Jerry Reed 5 0-0 13, Ricky Soderstrom 0 0-0 0, Owen Jones 0 1-2 1, Peyton Kummerle 0 0-0 0, Jason Craig 5 0-0 10, Chris Brown 2 1-2 5, Mark Villeaster 0 0-0 0, Aiden Gallagher 2 0-0 4, Caleb Kelly 10 4-7 25, Damian Linares 0 0-0 0, Jamarrea McNeal 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 6-11 58.
Chrisman;9;15;9;13;—;46
Schlarman;19;12;19;8;—;58
3-point field goals — Chrisman 2 (Cronkhite, Brazelton); Schlarman 4 (Reed 3, Kelly). Total fouls — Chrisman 13, Schlarman 21. Fouled out — Linares. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.