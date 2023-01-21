TUSCOLA — The Schlarman Academy boys basketball team, could not get untracked on Saturday and lost to Tuscola 58-11.
CL Dye had five points, while Ricky Soderstrom had four for the Hilltoppers, who will play Chrisman on Tuesday
Updated: January 21, 2023 @ 10:30 pm
