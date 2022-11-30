ST. JOSEPH — After picking up its first win on Monday, the Schlarman Academy boys basketball team went for its second win on Wednesday against Paxton-Buckley-Loda at the Toyota of Danville Classic.
The Hilltoppers fought hard, but could not get past the Panthers 49-45.
Keison Peoples had 14 points to lead Schlarman, while Jerrius Atkinson had 13, Jerry Reed had 12 and Ricky Soderstrom added four.
The Hilltoppers will continue tournament play on Friday against Oakwood at 5 p.m.
At St. Joseph-Ogden
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 49, Schlarman Academy 45
PBL (49) — Jeremiah Ager 2 1-2 5, Mason Uden 0 4-4 4, Ben Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Ty Graham 2 0-0 5, Noah Steinber 5 2-2 12, Griffin Johnson 1 0-0 3, Ethan Donaldson 0 1-4 1, Kayden Snelling 8 2-3 19, Briar Cosgrove 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 10-15 496.
Schlarman (45) — Jerry Reed 4 3-5 12, Keison Peoples 6 0-0 14, Jerrius Atkinson 6 0-1 13, Ricky Soderstrom 2 0-0 4, Peyton Kuemmerle 0 0-1 0, C. L. Dye 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 3-7 45.
PBL;12;11;15;11;—;49
Schlarman;10;9;15;11;— ;45
3-point field goals — PBL 3 (Graham, Johnson, Snelling); Schlarman 4 (Peoples 2, Reed, Atkinson). Total fouls — PBL 14, Schlarman 15. Fouled out — Atkinson. Technical fouls — none.
