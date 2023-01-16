CAYUGA, Ind. — The Schlarman boys basketball team hit the road on Saturday to face North Vermillion.
In the end, the Hilltoppers lost to the Falcons 58-35.
Jerry Reed had 25 points to lead Schlarman, while CL Dye had six and Peyton Kuemmerle added four.
Owen Edwards had 15 points to lead North Vermillion, while Cody Tryon had 13 points, Teagan Dowers had 10 points, Noah Scott had five and Jerome White added five points.
The Hilltoppers will face Iroquois West on Wednesday.
