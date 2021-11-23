DANVILLE — The Schlarman Academy basketball team ended the second night of the Topper Classic on Tuesday with a 62-33 loss to Milford.
Caleb Kelly had 11 points for the Hilltoppers, while Jerry Reed had seven points and Owen Jones, Jason Craig and Aiden Gallagher each had four.
William Teig led the Bearcats with 19 points, while Adin Portwood had 10 and Nicholas Warren added eight.
The Hilltoppers will face Fountain Central on Friday in Classic action, while the Bearcats will face Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Friday.
At Danville
Milford 62, Schlarman 33
Milford (62) — William Teig 8 3-4 19, Nicholas Warren 1 6-6 8, Andrew White 1 0-0 3, Carter Borges 0 0-0 0, Payton Harwood 1 1-1 3, Iver Krogstad 1 0-0 2, Sawyer Laffoon 2 0-0 6, Tevon Longest 0 0-0 0, RJ Mann 2 0-0 6, Adin Portwood 4 0-2 10, Carson Shields 1 0-0 2, Gavin Schunke 1 1-1 3. Totals: 22 11-14 62.
Schlarman (33) — Jerry Reed 2 2-3 7, CL Dye 0 1-2 1, Cody Abernathy 0 0-0 0,Ricky Soderstrom 0 0-0 0, Owen Jones 2 0-0 4, Jason Craig 2 0-0 4, Salvador Guerrero 0 0-0 0, Chris Brown 0 0-2 0, Aiden Gallagher 2 0-0 4, Caleb Kelly 5 1-2 11, Damian Linares 0 0-0 0, Jamarrea McNeal 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 4-9 33.
Milford;7;12;19;24;—;62
Schlarman;8;6;11;8;— ;33
3-point field goals — Milford 7 (Laffoon 2, Mann 2, Portwood 2, White); Schlarman 1 (Reed). Total fouls — Milford 9, Schlarman 13. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
