DANVILLE — The Schlarman boys basketball team took on Fountain Central to end the third day of the Topper Classic on Wednesday.
After a close 24-22 halftime lead, the Mustangs found a way to hang on to beat the Hilltoppers 53-42.
Mason Larkin led Fountain Central with 17 points, while Koty Wolf each had 10, Will Harmon had six points and Luke Foxworthy and Carter Merryman each had five points.
Jason Craig led Schlarman with 14 points, while Caleb Kelly had nine points, C.L. Dye had eight, Jerry Reed had six and Chris Brown added five.
The Hilltoppers will face Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Notre Dame De La Salette today while the Mustangs will face St. Thomas More and BHRA.
At Danville
Fountain Central 53, Schlarman Academy 42
Fountain Central (53) — Mason Larkin 7 2-6 17, Will Harmon 2 1-2 6, Issac Gayler 1 0-0 2, Brayden Prickett 0 1-2 1, Koby Wolf 3 2-2 10, Luke Foxworthy 2 0-0 5, Ely Thompson 1 1-2 3, Carter Merryman 2 0-1 5, Imanol Barrados 2 0-0 4. Totals: 20 7-15 53.
Schlarman (42) — Jerry Reed 2 0-0 6, C.L. Dye 3 1-2 8, Ricky Soderstrom 0 0-0 0, Owen Jones 0 0-0 0, Jason Craig 4 5-6 14, Chris Brown 2 1-2 5, Caleb Kelly 4 1-3 9, Jamarrea McNeal 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 8-13 42.
F. Central;10;14;14;15;—;53
Schlarman;10;12;10;10;— ;42
3-point field goals — Fountain Central 6 (Wolf 2, Larkin, Harmon, Foxworthy, Merryman); Schlarman 4 (Reed 2, Dye, Craig). Total fouls — Fountain Central 14, Schlarman 15. Fouled out — Craig. Technical fouls — none.
