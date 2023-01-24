DANVILLE — The Schlarman Academy boys basketball team fought hard, but lost a close 55-54 game with Chrisman on Tuesday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Jerry Reed had 18 points to lead the Hilltoppers, while Jerrius Atkinson had 17, CL Dye had 11 points and Peyton Kuemmerle added six.
Nic Eddy had 28 to lead the Cardinals, while Triston Lehmkuhl had 10, Colton Brazelton had nine and Chris Francis added eight.
The Hilltoppers will host Milford on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.