ARMSTRONG — While the season has been tough at times for the Schlarman Academy boys basketball team, Saturday's IHSA Class 1A regional with Armstrong-Potomac was not one of them.
The Hilltoppers were able to beat the host Trojans 36-31 to continue the season.
CL Dye led Schlarman with 14 points, while Jerry Reed had 12 points, Ricky Soderstrom had six points and Jamarrea McNeal added four.
Kollin Asbury had 13 points to lead the Trojans, while Cain Buhr had seven points and Cole Bailey had five points.
The Hilltoppers will face Salt Fork on Wednesday in a regional semifinal.
