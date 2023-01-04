DANVILLE — Schlarman Academy sophomore Jerry Reed scored a game-high 26 points to lead the Hilltoppers to a 55-49 victory over the Armstrong-Potomac Trojans in a Vermilion Valley Conference boys basketball game.
The Hilltoppers sealed their first conference win of the season at the free-throw line as they were 16-of-19 at the charity stripe in the contest.
Joining Reed in double figures for Schlarman Academy was freshman Jerrius Atkinson with 14.
Armstrong-Potomac junior Kollin Asbury had a team-high 20 points for the Trojans, while Cole Bailey chipped in with 11 in the losing cause.
At Shebby Gymnasium
Schlarman Academy 55, Armstrong-Potomac 49
Armstrong-Potomac (49) — Kollin Asbury 8 4-5 20, Cole Bailey 2 7-10 11, Bowen Hesterburg 3 0-0 9, Cain Buhr 2 1-2 6, Nathan Rogers 1 0-0 3. Totals: 16 12-17 49.
Schlarman (55) — Jerry Reed 9 8-8 26, Jerrius Atkinson 4 6-8 14, C.L. Dye 3 2-3 8, Jamarrea McNeal 2 0-0 4, Peyton Kuemmerle 1 0-0 3. Totals: 19 16-19 55.
A-P `17 `10 `6 `16 `— `49
Schlarman `9 `20 `9 `17 `— `55
3-pointers — Armstrong-Potomac 5 (Hesterberg 3, Buhr 1, Rogers 1). Schlarman 3 (Dye 2, Kuemmerle 1).
Records — Armstrong-Potomac 4-10 overall, 0-3 in the VVC. Schlarman Academy 4-7 overall, 1-1 in the VVC.
