BROADLANDS — The Schlarman Academy boys basketball team defeated Heritage 46-31 on Monday in non-conference action.
Jason Craig had 23 points to lead the Hilltoppers, while Aidan Gallagher had 10 and C.L. Dye added four points.
The Hilltoppers will play Salt Fork on Tuesday.
At Broadlands
Schlarman Academy 46, Heritage 31
Schlarman (46) — Jerry Reed 0 0-0 0, CL Dye 2 0-1 4, Ricky Soderstrom 1 0-0 3, Owen Jones 1 2-2 4, Jason Craig 9 5-7 23, Chris Brown 1 0-2 2, Aidan Gallagher 4 2-2 10, Damian Linares 0 0-2 0. Totals: 18 9-16 46.
Heritage (31) — Julliyan Gray 2 1-2 5, Brody McNeely 1 2-4 4, Tim Wilson 0 0-0 0, Drew Williams 6 1-1 14, Robert Holloman 2 0-0 5, Aaron Coffin 0 1-2 1, Joel Bear 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 5-9 31.
Schlarman;18;12;8;8;—;46
Heritage;11;1;11;8;—;31
3-point field goals — Schlarman 1 (Soderstrom); Heritage 2 (Williams, Holloman). Total fouls — Schlarman 12, Heritage 17. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
