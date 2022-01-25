CATLIN — The Salt Fork boys basketball team outpaced Westville 58-40 on Tuesday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Blake Norton had 23 points to lead the Storm, while Garrett Taylor had 15 and Jameson Remole added nine.
Cole Maxwell had 11 points to lead the Tigers, while Kamden Maddox had nine, Drew Wicthowski had eight and Bryce Burnett added six.
The Storm will face Iroquois West on Friday, while the Tigers will take on Watseka on Friday.
At Catlin
Salt Fork 58, Westville 40
Westville (40) — Zach Russell 0 0-0 0, Cole Maxwell 4 0-1 11, Landen Haurez 0 0-0 0, Will Terry 0 0-1 0, Ethan McMasters 1 0-0 2, Drew Wichtowski 3 1-2 8, Luke Johnson 0 0-0 0, Cade Schaumburg 1 0-0 2, Kamden Maddox 4 0-0 9, Quentin Bina 1 0-0 2, Bryce Burnett 3 0-0 6. Totals: 17 1-4 40.
Salt Fork (58) — Colden Earles 1 2-4 4, Ty Smoot 0 0-0 0, Cameden Smoot 1 1-4 3, Jameson Remole 4 0-2 9, Blake Hettmansberger 1 0-0 2, Evan Webb 0 0-2 0, Cameron Merritt 0 2-2 2, Blake Norton 8 3-5 23, Hayden Malone 0 0-0 0, Hayden Chew 0 0-0 0, Garrett Taylor 7 1-2 15, Evan Hageman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 10-19 58.
Westville;7;11;11;11;—;40
Salt Fork;11;15;20;12;—;58
3-point field goals — Westville 5 (Maxwell 3, Wichtowski, Maddox); Salt Fork 4 (Norton 3, Remole). Total fouls — Westville 16, Salt Fork 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
