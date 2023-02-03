CATLIN — The Salt Fork boys basketball team jumped out to an 18-4 lead and was able to cruise to a 65-36 win over Watseka on Friday.
Blake Norton had 22 points to lead the Storm, while Garrett Taylor had 16, Jameson Remole had 12 and Blake Hettmansberger added five points.
The Storm will face Oakwood on Tuesday.
At Catlin
Salt Fork 65, Watseka 36
Watseka (36) — Hagen Hoy 3 0-0 7, Quinn Starkey 1 2-2 5, James Newell 1 0-0 2, Evan LaBelle 3 0-2 6, Mason Galyen 0 0-0 0, Tucker Milk 2 0-0 4, Myles Lynch 1 0-0 2, Brien Walwer 0 0-0 0, Payton Schaumburg 0 0-0 0, Dane Martin 4 2-2 10, Caden Curtis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 4-4 36.
Salt Fork (65) — Grant Wilson 0 0-0 0, Ty Smoot 0 1-2 1, Ian Church 0 0-0 0, Jameson Remole 4 2-2 12, Blake Hettmansberger 1 3-4 5, Evan Webb 1 2-2 4, Kamdyn Keller 1 1-1 3, Blake Norton 8 3-3 22, Maddux Stine 0 0-0 0, Hayden Chew 0 2-2 2, Garrett Taylor 7 2-3 16, Evan Hageman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 16-19 65.
Watseka;4;16;10;6;—;36
Salt Fork;18;15;23;9;— ;65
3-point field goals — Watseka 2 (Hoy, Starkey); Salt Fork 5 (Norton 3, Remole 2). Total fouls — Watseka 11, Salt Fork 11. Fouled out — Milk. Technical fouls — none.
