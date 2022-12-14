URBANA — The Salt Fork boys basketball team hit the road on Wednesday and was able to beat Urbana University High 74-40.
Garrett Taylor and Blake Norton each had 22 points for the Storm, while Jameson Remole had 12 and Evan Webb added eight.
At Urbana
Salt Fork 74, Urbana University 40
Salt Fork (74) — Grant Wilson 0 0-00, Ty Smoot 0 0-0 0, Jameson Remole 4 2-3 12, Blake Hettmansberger 1 2-2 4, Evan Webb 4 0-0 8, Blake Norton 9 4-8 22, Gavin Chew 1 0-0 2, Garrett Taylor 11 0-0 22, Evan Hageman 2 0-0 4. Totals: 32 8-13 74.
Urbana University (40) — Allanah 3 0-0 6, Brownridge 2 0-0 4, Clougherty 2 0-0 4, LaNave 2 0-0 4, Rosch 0 -0 0, Reid 0 0-0 0, Chelma 6 0-0 12, Mendolowitz 1 0-0 2, Pedkamp 3 2-2 8. Totals: 19 2-2 40.
Salt Fork;18;16;26;14;—;74
Uni High;10;10;10;10 ;— ;40
3-point field goals — Salt Fork 2 (Remole 2). Total fouls — Salt Fork 10, Uni High 20. Fouled out — Mendolowitz. Technical fouls — none.
