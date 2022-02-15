CATLIN — The Salt Fork boys basketball team ended the regular season on Thursday with a 63-36 win over Schlarman Academy.
Colden Earles had 21 points to lead the Storm, while Blake Norton and Garrett Taylor each had 14 points.
Jason Craig had 16 points for the Hilltoppers, while Chris Brown added six points.
The Storm will play Urbana University High on Saturday in regional action, while the Hilltoppers will play St. Thomas More on Saturday.
At Catlin
Salt Fork 63, Schlarman Academy 36
Schlarman (36) — Jerry Reed 1 0-0 2, CL Dye 1 0-0 3, Ricky Soderstrom 1 0-0 3, Jason Craig 7 2-6 16, Chris Brown 3 0-0 6, Mark Villaester 1 0-0 2, Aiden Gallagher 1 0-0 2, Damian Linares 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 2-6 36.
Salt Fork (63) — Colden Earles 8 0-0 21, Ty Smoot 0 0-0 0, Camden Smoot 3 0-0 6, Jameson Remole 1 0-0 3, Blake Hettmansberger 0 0-0 0, Cam Merritt 0 0-0 0, Blake Norton 5 4-4 14, Michael Jones 1 0-0 3, Hayden Maloney 0 0-0 0, Hayden Chew 0 0-0 0, Garrett Taylor 6 2-2 14, Evan Hageman 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 6-6 63.
Schlarman;12;8;10;6;—;36
Salt Fork;21;22;18;2;— ;63
3-point field goals — Schlarman 2 (Dye, Soderstrom); Salt Fork 6 (Earles 5, Remole). Total fouls — Schlarman 5, Salt Fork 7. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
