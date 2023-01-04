MILFORD — For the second time in a week, the Salt Fork Storm slipped past the Milford Bearcats in a prep boys basketball contest, 53-43.
Salt Fork, which also beat Milford 66-62 at the BSN Classic last Thursday, built an early lead behind 12 first-half points from sophomore guard Jameson Remole, who finished with a team-high 18 points for the Storm (14-1 overall, 4-0 in the VVC).
The Storm extended its lead in the second half as they were 8-of-10 at the free-throw line, while the Bearcats were just 2-of-2 from the charity stripe.
Joining Remole in double figures for Salt Fork was senior Garrett Taylor with 16 points.
Leading the way for Milford was senior Adin Portwood with a game-high 20 points, while Gavin Schunke had 12 in the losing cause.
At Milford
Salt Fork 53, Milford 43
Salt Fork (53) — Ty Smoot 2 0-0 5, Jameson Remole 4 7-8 18, Blake Hettmansberger 1 1-2 3, Evan Webb 1 0-0 2, Kamdyn Keller 0 0-0 0, Blake Norton 2 5-7 9, Garrett Taylor 7 2-2 16. Totals: 17 15-19 53.
Milford (43) — Sawyer Laffoon 2 0-0 5, Gavin Schunke 4 1-2 12, R.J. Mann 1 0-0 2, Payton Harwood 1 0-2 2, Adin Portwood 6 8-9 20, Tevon Longest 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 9-13 43.
Salt Fork `17 `14 `9 `13 `— `53
Milford `15 `12 `9 `7 `— `43
3-pointers — Salt Fork 4 (Remole 3, Smoot 1). Milford 4 (Schunke 3, Laffoon 1). Total fouls — Salt Fork 18, Milford 15. Fouled out — none.
Records — Salt Fork 14-1 overall, 4-0 in the VVC. Milford 11-6 overall, 2-1 in the VVC.
