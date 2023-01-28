CATLIN — The Salt Fork boys basketball team made quick work of Fisher on Saturday with a 52-30 win over Fisher.
Garrett Taylor had 21 points for the Storm, while Blake Norton had 16 and Jameson Remole added six.
The Storm will play Watseka on Friday.
At Catlin
Salt Fork 52, Fisher 30
Fisher (30) — Ryan Hopkins 2 2-2 6, Cam Grant 2 1-2 5, Shon Unzicker 1 0-0 3, Caleb Welling 0 0-0 0, Cooper Siuckey 0 0-0 0, Drayton Lutz 0 0-0 0, Jacob Patterson 0 0-0 0, Cody Hinton 0 0-0 0, Abe Epperson 1 0-0 3, Tim Snyder 0 0-0 0, Sid Pfaff 0 0-0 0, Asher Litman 3 0-0 7, Jeremiah Todd 2 2-2 6. Totals: 11 5-6 30.
Salt Fork (52) — Grant Wilson 0 0-0 0 , Ty Smoot 1 0-0 3, Ian Church 0 0-0 0, Jameson Remole 2 1-3 6, Blake Hettmansberger 1 2-2 4, Evan Webb 1 0-0 2, Kamdyn Keller 0 0-2 0, Blake Norton 7 2-2 16, Maddux Stine 0 0-0 0, Hayden Chew 0 0-0 0, Garrett Taylor 9 3-10 21, Evan Hageman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 8-19 52.
Fisher;9;7;6;8;—;30
Salt Fork;18;12;22;0 ;— ;52
3-point field goals — Fisher 3 (Unzocker, Epperson, Litman); Salt Fork 2 (Smoot, Remole). Total fouls — Fisher 16, Salt Fork 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
