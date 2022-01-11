CISSNA PARK — The Salt Fork boys basketball team hit the road on Tuesday and got a 56-51 win over Cissna Park.
Garrett Taylor had 21 points for the Storm, while Blake Norton had 14 points, Colden Earles had eight points and Camden Smoot added seven points.
At Cissna Park
Salt Fork 56, Cissna Park 51
Salt Fork (56) — Colden Earles 3 1-2 8, Camden Smoot 3 1-2 7, Jameson Remole 2 0-0 4, Blake Hettmansberger 1 0-0 2, Evan Webb 0 0-0 0, Blake Norton 5 3-4 14, Owen Jones 0 0-0 0, Garrett Taylor 9 3-5 21. Totals: 23 8-13 56.
Cissna Park (51) — Huss 0 0-0 0, Savoree 3 0-0 8, Petry 1 0-0 3, Colson 0 0-0 0, Verkler 9 6-8 27, Spitz 3 1-2 11, Bohlmann 1 0-1 2. Totals: 17 7-11 51.
Salt Fork;16;14;18;8;—;56
Cissna Park;5;13;14;19;—;51
3-point field goals — Salt Fork 2 (Earles, Norton); Cissna Park 5 (Savoree 2, Petry, Verkler, Spitz). Total fouls — Salt Fork 14, Cissna Park 12. Fouled out — Spitz. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.