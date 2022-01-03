ARMSTRONG — The Salt Fork boys basketball team rebounded from its loss in the BSN Classic final last week with a 62-49 win over Armstrong-Potomac on Monday.
Blake Norton had 26 points for the Storm, who was only up 38-37 after three quarters, while Colden Earles had 12, Garrett Taylor had 10 and Camden Smoot added six points.
Kollin Asbury had 17 points for the Trojans, while Brody Howard had 16 and Seth Johnson had six points.
At Armstrong
Salt Fork 62, Armstrong-Potomac 49
Salt Fork (62) — Colden Earles 5 2-3 12, Nathan Kirby 2 0-0 4, Camden Smoot 2 2-3 6, Jameson Remole 0 0-0 0, Blake Hettmansberger 0 0-2 0, Blake Norton 8 7-10 26, Michael Jones 1 2-2 4, Garrett Taylor 5 0-0 10. Totals: 24 13-20 62.
Armstrong-Potomac (49) — Kollin Asbury 7 3-6 17, Cole Bailey 1 2-2 4, Brody Howard 5 2-2 16, Evan Schluter 2 0-0 4, Luke Johnson 1 0-0 2, Seth Gordon 3 0-0 6, Cain Buhr 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 7-10 49.
Salt Fork;13;14;11;24;—;62
A-P;16;6;15;12;—;49
3-point field goals — Salt Fork 1 (Norton); Hometown 4 (Ebert 2, Baumgart 1, Nichols 1). Total fouls — Salt Fork 11, A-P 15. Fouled out — Gordon. Technical fouls — none.
