WESTVILLE — After losing the Vermilion County Tournament title game on Saturday, the Salt Fork boys basketball team found itself in another tight game on Tuesday.
The Storm battled with Westville before coming away with a 58-54 win over the Tigers.
Blake Norton had 19 points to lead Salt Fork, while Garrett Taylor had 18 and Ty Smoot had 11 points.
Landon Haurez had 21 points to lead the Tigers, while Drew Wichtowski had 20 points, Kamden Maddox had six and Easton Barney added five.
The Storm will face Iroquois West on Friday, while the Tigers will take on Watseka on Friday.
At Westville
Salt Fork 58, Westville 54
Salt Fork (58) — Ty Smoot 3 4-7 11, Jameson Remole 1 1-2 4, Blake Hettmansberger 0 0-0 0, Evan Webb 2 0-0 4, Blake Norton 5 6-10 19, Hayden Chew 0 2-2 2, Garrett Taylor 7 4-8 18. Totals: 18 17-30 58.
Westville (54) — Zach Russell 0 2-2 2, Landon Haurez 7 7-11 21, Kamden Maddox 2 1-2 6, Ethan McMasters 0 0-0 0, Cade Steinbaugh 0 0-0 0, Drew Wichtowski 9 0-5 20, Easton Barney 2 1-2 5. Totals: 20 11-22 54.
Salt Fork;11;15;14;18;—;58
Westville;7;16;7;24;— ;54
3-point field goals — Salt Fork 3 (Norton, Remole, Smoot); Westville 3 (Wichtowski 2, Maddox). Total fouls — Salt Fork 18, Westville 18. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.