SHILOH — The Salt Fork boys basketball team hit the road and picked up a 50-30 win over Tri-County on Friday.
Garrett Taylor had 24 points to lead the Storm, while Blake Norton had 11 points, Jameson Remole had six, Blake Hettmansberger had five and Gavin Chew added four points.
The Storm will face Chrisman on Tuesday.
At Shiloh
Salt Fork 50, Tri-County 30
Salt Fork (50) — Grant Wilson 0 0-0 0, Ty Smoot 2 1-4 6, Jameson Remole 2 0-0 5, Evan Webb 0 0-0 0, Blake Norton 2 7-11 11, Gavin Chew 0 4-4 4, Garrett Taylor 9 6-10 24, Evan Hageman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 18-29 50.
Tri-County (30) — McCullough 0 0-0 0, Van Lanken 0 1-2 1, Cox 4 1-3 10, Smith 2 1-2 6, Phillips 0 0-0 0, Buckler 2 0-0 5, Papdi 0 1-2 1, Hutchinson 2 0-0 4, Lee 1 1-1 3. Totals: 11 4-1 30.
Salt Fork;15;13;8;14;—;50
Tri-County;7;7;5;11;— ;30
3-point field goals — Salt Fork 2 (Remole, Hettmansberger); Tri-County 3 (Cox, Smith, Buckler). Total fouls — Salt Fork 13, Tri-County 23. Fouled out — Norton. Technical fouls — none.
