CATLIN — The Salt Fork boys basketball team jumped out to a big lead and would go on to beat Champaign Judah Christian 53-30 on Tuesday.
Blake Norton had 11 to lead the Storm, while Gavin Chew and Garrett Taylor each had 10 and Ty Smoot and Jameson Remole each added nine.
The Storm will take on Villa Grove on Friday.
At Catlin
Salt Fork 53, Judah Christian 30
Judah Christian (30) — Braydon Mora 0 2-2 2, Tucker Bailey 1 2-2 4, Joey Limentato 1 0-0 2, Aidyn Beck 4 2-4 11, Grant Jason 0 0-0 0, Judah Pauling 2 0-2 5, Bradley Laine 2 0-0 4. Caleb McCullough 0 0-0 0, Kearon Welch 1 0-0 2, Jacob Kursell 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 6-10 30.
Salt Fork (53) — Grant Wilson 0 0-0 0, Ty Smoot 3 0-0 9, Jameson Remole 4 0-0 9, Evan Webb 2 0-0 4, Kamdyn Keller 0 0-0 0, Blake Norton 4 2-2 11, Gavin Chew 3 4-4 10, Garrett Taylor 5 0-0 10, Evan Hageman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 5-5 53.
J. Christian;5;4;7;14;—;30
Salt Fork;15;17;14;7;— ;53
3-point field goals — Judah Christian 2 (Beck, Pauling); Salt Fork 5 (Smoot 3, Remole, Norton). Total fouls — Judah Christian 11, Salt Fork 13. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
