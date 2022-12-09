VILLA GROVE — The Salt Fork boys basketball team rolled to a big lead and hung on to a 53-24 win over Villa Grove on Friday.
Garrett Taylor had 13 points for the Storm, who was up 16-4 after the first quarter and 30-6 at halftime, while Blake Norton had 12, Blake Hettmansberger had nine, Jameson Remole had eight and Evan Webb added six.
The Storm will travel to Hoopeston Area on Saturday.
At Villa Grove
Salt Fork 53, Villa Grove 24
Salt Fork (53) — Ty Smoot 0 0-0 0, Jameson Remole 2 2-2 8, Blake Hettmansberger 4 0-0 9, Evan Webb 3 0-0 6, Kamydn Keller 1 0-0 3, Blake Norton 4 3-5 12, Gavin Chew 0 0-1 0, Garrett Taylor 5 3-4 13, Evan Hageman 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 5-8 53.
Villa Grove (24) — Robert Fancher 0 0-0 0, Kyler Williams 0 0-0 0, Brady Clodfelder 3 1-1 7, Nolan Morse 1 0-0 2, Layne Rund 2 0-0 4, Parker Stevens 0 0-4 0, Lukas Shadwick 1 0-0 2, Payton Smith 3 2-2 9, Colton Benschnider 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 3-7 24.
Salt Fork;16;14;18;5;—;53
Villa Grove;4;2;11;7;— ;24
3-point field goals — Salt Fork 5 (Remole 2, Hettmansberger, Keller, Norton); Villa Grove 1 (Smith). Total fouls — Salt Fork 12, Villa Grove 11. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
