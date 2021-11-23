MORTON — The Salt Fork boys basketball team were outscored 22-10 in the second quarter and could not recover as they lost to Morton 66-56 in Tuesday.
Camden Smoot and Garrett Taylor each had 18 points, while Blake Norton had 11 and Colden Earles added seven.
The Storm will host Arcola next Tuesday.
At Morton
Morton 66, Salt Fork 56
Salt Fork (56) — Colden Earles 3 0-1 7, Nathan Kirby 0 0-0 0, Camden Smoot 8 2-2 18, Blake Hettmansberger 1 0-0 2, Blake Norton 4 1-3 11, Michael Jones 0 0-0 0, Garrett Taylor 7 4-7 18. Totals: 23 7-13 56.
Morton (66) — Durbin 9 4-6 28, Carter 7 2-2 22, Ruggard 2 0-0 4, Roley 2 0-1 4, Godeman 2 0-0 4, Neuhoff 2 2-2 4, Barlow 0 0-0 0, Brooks 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 8-11 66.
Salt Fork;10;10;20;16;—;56
Morton;10;22;16;18;—;66
3-point field goals — Salt Fork 3 (Norton 2, Earles); Morton 10 (Durbin 6, Carter 4). Total fouls — Salt Fork 13, Morton 17. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
