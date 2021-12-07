CHAMPAIGN — The Salt Fork boys basketball team fought with Judah Christian all game, but in the end the Storm lost 52-51 on Tuesday.
Colden Earles had 18 points to lead Salt Fork, while Garrett Taylor had 15 and Blake Hettmansberger had five points.
The Storm will host Villa Grove on Friday.
At Champaign
Judah Christian 52, Salt Fork 51
Salt Fork (51) — Colden Earles 8 0-0 18, Nathan Kirby 2 0-0 4, Jameson Remole 1 0-0 3, Blake Hettmansberger 2 0-0 5, Blake Norton 2 0-3 4, Michael Jones 1 0-0 2, Garrett Taylor 6 3-7 15. Totals: 22 3-10 51.
Judah Christian (52) — Bailey 5 0-0 11, Pagan 2 1-1 5, Beck 9 2-2 26, Limentato 2 0-0 5, Kasberger 2 0-0 5, Rushling 0 0-0 0, Kendall 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 3-3 52.
Salt Fork;11;14;15;11;—;51
J. Christian;12;14;14;12;— ;52
3-point field goals — Salt Fork 4 (Earles 2, Remole, Hettmansberger); Judah Christian 11 (Beck 6, Bailey 2, Limentato, Kasberger). Total fouls — Salt Fork 12, Judah Christian 14. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
