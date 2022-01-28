CATLIN — The Salt Fork boys basketball team had a halftime lead, but could not hold on as the Storm lost to Iroquois West 53-45 on Friday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Colden Earles had 17 points to lead the Storm, while Blake Norton had 11 and Garrett Taylor added seven.
The Storm will host Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on Saturday.
At Catlin
Iroquois West 53, Salt Fork 45
Iroquois West (53) — Peyton Rhodes 5 5-5 15, Samy McMillan 1 0-0 2, Tyler Read 0 0-0 0, David Zavala 2 1-1 6, Frank Lucas 1 2-6 4, Aiden Tilstra 3 0-0 6, Cannon Leonard 8 4-6 20. Totals: 23 17-23 66.
Salt Fork (45) — Colden Earles 5 4-6 17, Camden Smoot 2 0-0 4, Jameson Remole 0 0-0 0, Blake Hettmansberger 2 0-0 4, Blake Norton 4 1-7 11, Michael Jones 1 0-0 2, Garrett Taylor 3 1-1 7. Totals: 17 6-14 45.
Iroquois West;12;7;13;21;—;53
Salt Fork;8;19;7;11;—;45
3-point field goals — Iroquois West 1 (Zavala); Salt Fork 5 (Earles 3, Norton 2). Total fouls — Iroquois West 11, Salt Fork 15. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
